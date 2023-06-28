Coming? Red Dead Redemption remaster could be released soon

Update (06/28/2023) – GS

In late 2021, rumors emerged that Rockstar was developing a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption, but the project ended up not being released due to the low receptivity of the remastered GTA trilogy. This week, rumors of a Red Dead Redemption remaster surfaced when the game was given an indicative rating by the Korean Game Ratings and Administration Committee.

The new classification has the code “CC-NV-230615-001”. In Korean game classifications, “NV” refers to console games, while “NP” refers to PC games. (Although a console rating doesn’t preclude the existence of a PC version, and vice versa.) Artemis I launch postponed The Korean ratings board is well known for revealing games early, but it’s something every publisher has to do to release their game in South Korea. Either way, there’s always the possibility that it’s a mistake, so it’s best to keep expectations low. The best thing is to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar! Originally released in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360, the game became extremely acclaimed and a milestone in the video game industry, which makes a re-release extremely requested by players. Given that we still don’t know when the next GTA will be officially announced, the release of this remastered version of Red Dead Redemption would be a great way to quell anxiety. Will we finally see this version hitting stores?

Update (7/4/2022) – by DT

Remasters of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV would have been canceled after problems in GTA Trilogy

This Monday (4), leaker TezFunz, known for bringing backstage information from Rockstar Games, he stated that the developer canceled the remastering projects of the Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV games. In a publication on his Twitter profile, the leaker said that the GTA IV and RDR1 remasters have been on the Rockstar Games table for a few years now, but the company decided not to proceed with them after poor reception from the community with GTA Trilogy.

As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind. The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision.#GTA IV #RDR1 —Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 4, 2022 Meilleures applications gratuites de montage vidéo sur Android et iPhone

Rumors about the arrival of a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption It is another one from GTA IV circulated on the internet for months and intensified after the release of the collection Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy– The Definitive Edition, in late 2021. However, the games classics of the company’s biggest franchise arrived in a version that had nothing definitive for have several bugs and stability issueswhich were fixed later with released patches.





The GTA Trilogy collection left the franchise’s fan community very disappointed and many did not buy the content. According to TezFunz, this whole situation would have made Rockstar rethink the strategy and go back to thinking only about unpublished projects. It should be remembered that RDR1 was officially released for PS3 and Xbox 360 and does not have a PC version, which could come in a remaster. GTA IV already has a bad port for the desktop and also arrived for the same generation of consoles.

Update (11/01/2021) – by DT Remastered version of Red Dead Redemption is in development, according to new rumors

The first Red Dead Redemption, originally released in 2010, may receive a remastered version with graphical and gameplay improvements soon for consoles and, like never before, for PCs. The information is from the Rockstar Magazine website, specializing in the RDR developer, and follows along with other rumors circulating in the industry about a possible improved version of the classic western game.

The new mention of a remastered version of the first Red Dead Redemption was made in a video on the website’s official channel, during a response to a question from one of the subscribers on the subject. The editor then replies that he does not believe in the possibility of a complete remake of RDR, but a remastering of the game along the same lines as classic GTA trilogy, which is to be officially released on November 11th.

It is also speculated that if Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition does well in sales, other classic Rockstar hits, such as Bully and Midnight Club, may also get new versions. The editor also said that things don’t seem to be so good in the development of the GTA 6 since the departure of studio co-founder Dan Houser in early 2020. The game would have restarted production and is in a complicated creation phase, without a forecast for the announcement. And you, would you like more remastered versions of classic games or soon GTA 6? Tell us in the comments down below! Shopee announces ‘7.7 Anniversary’ campaign with 1 year of free shopping

Original text (08/13/2021) Red Dead Redemption may also get a remastered version

In recent weeks, rumors have surfaced that Rockstar is working on remakes (or remasters) of three classic GTA games. The rumors were very well received by the community, which is already anxiously waiting for confirmation. Apparently, the first game in the Red Dead Redemption franchise can also get a visual makeover for the new generation.