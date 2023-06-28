Coming? Fortnite leak hints at partnership with The Elder Scrolls

The Epic Games Store continues to partner with major pop culture brands to bring unreleased content to Fortnite, its popular battle royale. Apparently, the developer intends to further strengthen its ties with Bethesda, bringing another franchise to the game.

Last year, Fortnite got some DOOM-based skins as part of the content included in the Season 4 Chapter 1 Battle Pass, but it looks like content inspired by The Elder Scrolls, another franchise produced by Bethesda, is also on the way to Battle Royale .

Shared by noted Fortnite leaker Shiina on social media, Epic’s mega-popular battle royale game will soon be adding a character skin based on the Berserker. This skin specifically comes from The Elder Scrolls Online, which is Bethesda’s ongoing MMO set in the world of Elder Scrolls. It is not known when this skin will be available in the Fortnite Store, but the cosmetic itself has already been found encrypted in the game files. As such, it looks like his arrival could happen in the very near future.