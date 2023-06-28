Coming? Fortnite leak hints at partnership with The Elder Scrolls

The Epic Games Store continues to partner with major pop culture brands to bring unreleased content to Fortnite, its popular battle royale. Apparently, the developer intends to further strengthen its ties with Bethesda, bringing another franchise to the game.
Last year, Fortnite got some DOOM-based skins as part of the content included in the Season 4 Chapter 1 Battle Pass, but it looks like content inspired by The Elder Scrolls, another franchise produced by Bethesda, is also on the way to Battle Royale .
Shared by noted Fortnite leaker Shiina on social media, Epic’s mega-popular battle royale game will soon be adding a character skin based on the Berserker. This skin specifically comes from The Elder Scrolls Online, which is Bethesda’s ongoing MMO set in the world of Elder Scrolls. It is not known when this skin will be available in the Fortnite Store, but the cosmetic itself has already been found encrypted in the game files. As such, it looks like his arrival could happen in the very near future.
The new Berserker Outfit is currently encrypted!
It’s a collab with Elder Scrolls Online. pic.twitter.com/wbaVSEwxW7
— Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 27, 2023
Fortnite is currently in the middle of Chapter 4 Season 3, which is called JUNGLE. This season’s most notable battle pass skin is Optimus Prime from the Transformers franchise. Aside from Optimus, Epic also recently added Yennefer and Ciri from The Witcher to coincide with the arrival of the third season of the popular TV series on Netflix. It’s unknown what else Season 3 Chapter 4 may have in store, but it seems likely that this Elder Scrolls collaboration will come before it reaches its end.
What do you think of this possible new collaboration?