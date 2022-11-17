Come on! Princess Diaries 3 is in development

If you are part of the choir that asked for the release of the third film, you can celebrate, because it is in development.

Among the many successful franchises launched by Disney, The Princess Diaries, adaptation of the eponymous book written by Meg Cabot, remains to this day as one of the fan favorites, with many asking for years for the release of a third part of the saga.

Responsible for catapulting Anne Hathaway’s career, The Princess Diaries tells the story of young Mia Thermopolis, who goes from a displaced teenager to the successor to the throne of the small country of Genovia. As we follow Mia’s transformation, the film shows how every girl can have a princess inside her.

- Advertisement -

Since its release in 2001, the feature has become a pop culture staple, as has its sequel, released in 2004. Since then, fans have been asking for the release of a third film.

This week, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the long script is finally being written by Aadrita Mukerji. The new film is expected to be a direct sequel to the second feature starring Hathaway.

Although the actress has not yet confirmed her return to the franchise, she has already signaled her interest in returning in the past.

In addition to Hathaway, it is possible that the new feature will also feature the return of Julie Andrews to the role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi, Mia’s grandmother, as Anne had also declared that the cinema veteran is also interested in the continuation.