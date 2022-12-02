Come on! Bethesda is developing a new mobile game

Bethesda, the studio that belongs to the Xbox family and is responsible for franchises such as Fallout, Starfield and The Elder Scrolls, announced this week that it is working on a new game for mobile devices, although it has not revealed many details about this project or which franchise he belongs to.

Todd Howard, executive producer of Bethesda and director of Starfield, was recently featured on the Lex Fridman podcast, where he spoke about a range of topics relating to Bethesda’s current work.

In a moment discussing the fundamental differences between the process of developing a console game and a mobile game, Howard said: “Well, we’ve already done a few things, and we have a new mobile game that we’re working on that I’m passionate about. and which we have not yet announced.”