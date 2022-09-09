Come here! NVIDIA schedules event and is expected to announce GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards on September 20

NVIDIA confirmed this Thursday (08) that a major ment will take place during GTC 2022. CEO Jensen Huang will present the lecture “ Beyond” on September 20 at 12:00 pmreiterating that its next generation of graphics cards will be unveiled during the most comprehensive conference that encompasses all areas in which it operates. The announcement came in different forms. The official website delivers the most obvious message by revealing the date and time of the talk, calling on PC enthusiasts to discover its “new advancements in gaming technologies, content creation and graphics”. With this, it is clear that the manufacturer is talking about the GeForce RTX 40 series with “Ada Lovelace” architecture.

Already on its official profile on Twitter, the hardware giant published a sequence of mysterious images with the caption "LOOK BEYOND" ("Look beyond", in free translation). Courtesy of the user @RedSunFXwe know that solving the riddle tells the date of the talk that will finally unravel #ProjectBeyond. NVIDIA maintains strict secrecy about its new generation of graphics cards. For now, all information commented on by enthusiasts is based on rumors and leaks from the hardware industry. Thanks to these sources, we know many details of the GeForce RTX 4090, the most advanced of the "Ada Lovelace" family. It is speculated that the graphics card in question will be equipped with an AD102 GPU with 16,384 CUDA cores on 144 stream multiprocessors (SMs), in addition to 24 GB of GDDR6X VRAM with 384-bit bus, totaling over 1 TB/s of bandwidth.

At the same time, recently, leaked images showed what the “Founders Edition” version of the GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 Ti should look like. Video cards must adopt an even larger case to accommodate a massive heat dissipation system, since the hardware power consumption must be higher in this generation.

As usual, the GTC 2022 will be able to be followed through the official website or channel of NVIDIA on YouTube. The conference will take place between the 19th and 22nd of September, with lectures specially dedicated to the metaverse and the "Age of Artificial Intelligence". What do you expect from the next generation GeForce RTX? Comment!

