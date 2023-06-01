Comcast to give $4M to disadvantaged Portland-area businesses

Comcast said this week it is awarding grants to 100 Multnomah County small businesses.

The telecom giant (Nasdaq: CMCSA) said it will give $40,000 to 100 businesses owned by women, people of color, and “individuals committed to uplifting their local communities.” It made the Comcast RISE announcement at the Portland Mercado, the popular Hacienda CDC-backed Latino culture hub, cart pod and marketplace that Comcast has backed since it opened in 2015.

RISE stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength…