Comatose supervisors evoke memories of the Great Recession

By Brian Adam
Crypto lender Celsius slipped out of control and SPACs crumble. But the financial police sleep.

The regulatory watchdogs are failing their round. Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network has filed for bankruptcy, after slipping through federal and state regulatory cracks. Isolated failures are not big enough to be systemic. But the special acquisitions companies are also collapsing, and people are hurting. Taken together, these bankruptcies bring back memories of the Great Recession.

Around $2 trillion of market value has been wiped from cryptocurrencies since November, with Celsius announcing on Wednesday that it had filed for bankruptcy after freezing customer withdrawals in June. The company that lends against digital assets grew rapidly offering double-digit returns to depositors. But the loans had unstable collateral behind them, like volatile bitcoin.

Doubts about regulatory jurisdiction have hampered the process of putting in place any real protective barriers. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been the most aggressive with cryptocurrencies, but it will likely need Congress to give it more powers to oversee, for example, digital asset exchanges. Lawmakers bicker over which agency should regulate the sector, with some leaning toward the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Cryptocurrencies are not the only speculative asset class that is breaking down. Mobile phone retailer Enjoy Technology filed for bankruptcy protection last month after going public through a blank check company. The SEC has proposals to control the market, but they have not materialized.

This Would Be The First Samsung Mobile With 5 Cameras On The Back

Banks that crashed during the financial crisis also had spotty supervision. Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns were among the companies that were not regulated by the Federal Reserve because they were not considered commercial banks, while supervision by the SEC was very light.

And yet there were multiple warnings, from faulty credit ratings to mismanaged leverage and misaligned incentives, causing various watchdogs to point fingers. Just like then, the problems in the cryptocurrency sector and in other sectors are piling up, but nobody is taking charge.

