HomeTech NewsColour-changing wrap could let you know when food has spoiled

Colour-changing wrap could let you know when food has spoiled

Tech News
sei 155147693.jpg
sei 155147693.jpg
- Advertisement -
Best before dates aren't always the best

“Best before” dates aren’t always the best

Shutterstock/Sheila Fitzgerald

Biodegradable food packaging could alert eaters that their food is spoiling by changing colour.

- Advertisement -

Date labels put on perishable foods are often poor predictors of when food will become dangerous to eat, which can lead to both food waste and food poisoning, says Benedetto Marelli at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

How to change location on Tinder for free

So, he and his colleagues decided to create packaging that can react to changes in the food it contains to better indicate when it has gone bad.

They made four films similar to …

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X