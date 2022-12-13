Colossus: the largest and most powerful refrigerator ever created

Unlike domestic refrigerators, which only work at temperatures that allow us to keep our food fresh, dilution refrigerators used for research on quantum computing that cool these computers, reach physical temperatures close to the coldest possible.

Researchers at Fermilab, the US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, are building Colossus, a cooling system for quantum computers that will be the largest and most powerful ever created, capable of reaching unprecedented millikelvin temperatures.

The largest and most powerful refrigerator, designed for quantum computers

Unlike a kitchen refrigerator, which works with refrigerant gases that are compressed to cool food, a dilution refrigerator uses a mixture of helium isotopes to create temperatures near zero kelvins, also called absolute zero, which is the coldest temperature. cold imaginable in physics, declared up to now as something physically impossible to reach.

Colossus is named after the first electronic programmable computer, which was built in the 1940s to break codes. “It was a landmark in the history of computing and seemed like an appropriate name for the size of our new fridge”, commented Matt Hollister, lead technical expert on this project.

For the construction of Colossus at Fermilab, the researchers from the Center for Superconducting Quantum Systems and Materials, housed in that laboratory, need a lot of space at low temperatures to achieve their goal of building a next-generation quantum computer that relies on this technology.

“With the cooling power and volume that Colossus will provide, SQMS researchers will have unprecedented space for our future quantum computer and many other quantum computing and physics experiments.” Hollister added.

A large portion of dilution refrigerators operating at millikelvin temperatures secure only a fraction of the footprint compared to Colossus, making scalability very difficult to address for building a useful quantum computer. The Colossus refrigerator will be so large that it will be able to accommodate hundreds to thousands of cavities and highly coherent qubits, allowing work on a considerably larger scale to begin with.

Colossus will be built in a repurposed facility, originally dedicated to temperature testing from a previous Fermilab project. Once fully built, this cooler will offer 5 cubic meters of space and will cool components to around 0.01K. This capacity exceeds 10 times the cooling power and 15 times the volume at that temperature, compared to standard commercial dilution coolers.

This new machine, almost two meters in diameter, the only one of its kind, could be fully ready by mid-2023.