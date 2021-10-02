Colors can be printed with clear ink

Over time, image printing has taken a notable leap, both in color quality and in the techniques used to carry out this process.

In this sense, a recent investigation has revealed the possibility that exists of obtaining colors using a transparent ink. From the outset, it may seem somewhat contradictory taking into account that to obtain one color or another it is necessary to filter light rays.

However, it seems that this transparent and special ink breaks with the conventions that prevailed until now in the area of ​​color printing. And it is that this substance has been endowed with characteristics capable of modify the light without the need for pigments. It is almost as amazing as ink for printing 3D images.

The person in charge behind this invention is the Institute of Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The idea behind the creation of transparent ink started from the fact that today’s pigments and dyes are harmful to the environment.

These substances are chemical compounds that are not disposed of properly after use. It was then that the team involved got a glimpse of the idea of create an ink that does not use pigments.

For this, they were inspired by some living beings, such as the peacock, whose feathers have built-in microstructures that act by retaining and reflecting light at specific angles to change the wavelength, as well as the projected color.

To obtain this substance the researchers created a water-based polymer ink which is transparent to the human eye, which, theoretically, is so considering that there is no presence of any polymer.

Printing with this “ink” requires a glass with hydrophobic surface, which allows the ink droplets to form a structure with microscopic domes.

Thanks to the way these domes are arranged, the colors are produced as a result of the reflection effected by light on the surface. Once changes are made to the size or arrangement of the domes, the way the light is reflected is different, thereby generating different colors appreciated by the human eye.

More information at science.org.