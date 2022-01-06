ColorOS 12: Oppo details the arrival dates of Android 12 in 2022 Q1

Oppo presented ColorOS 12, based on Android 12, last October and now we have some details of the release schedule for this new version.

Oppo has shared a detailed list detailing the release dates of both beta and stable versions, as well as devices and regions, during the first quarter of 2022.

Starting with the beta, Oppo will carry the Color OS 12 beta in two phases:

Reno5 F, Reno4, Reno4 F, F19 Pro and F17 Pro in February.

in February. Reno5 Lite, Reno4 Pro 5G, Reno4 Z 5G, Reno4 Lite, A94, A93 and A53s 5G in March.

Refering to ColorOS 12 stable version:

Users from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, New Zealand and the UK will get ColorOS 12 on their phones Find X3 Pro this month of January.

In the rest of the world, Oppo is updating the Find X3 Pro 5G, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Find X2, Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G and Reno5 Pro 5G.

It is expected that the Reno5 5G will be added to the list in Hong Kong and China as of January 17, while the Reno6 Z 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 Pro, Reno5 Z 5G and F19 Pro + They will do so from January 18 in certain regions.

The Oppo A73 5G will arrive from January 20 in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.



