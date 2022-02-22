ColorOS 12 in-depth guide: tips and tricks to get the most out of your OPPO mobile

ColorOS 12 is the ROM based on Android 12 that some OPPO phones already have, such as the Find X3 Pro. Similarly, Realme phones with Realme UI 3.0 have a ROM that shares most of the functions and interface. A complete ROM, with Material You and loaded with functions.

We have collected some of the best tips and tricks to get the most out of your OPPO with ColorOS 12, all from its own settings and without the need to install a single application.

Learn how to use automatic themes

The automatic themes of Android 12 are one of the best features of the system. Just change the wallpaper so that the colors of the same are applied in the settings, camera UI, toggles from the notification bar and so on. If we don’t like these colors, we just have to go to settings, customizations and change them.

Change phone icons

OPPO is one of the few manufacturers that allows you to change the launcher icons, even with those that we download from the Play Store. We just have to go to the section of customizations within the settings and click on icons.

Here we can change the size, the style, if we want the labels to be displayed or not, etc. If we download an external icon pack We can also apply it from here, great news for customization lovers.

Change the style of quick settings

Android quick settings are one of the most important functions, since with them we activate and deactivate basic system functions, such as WiFi, data, location and others. In ColorOS, in the section of customizationswe can configure their visual styleso that they have the form that we want.

Turn on optimized charging

This setting will depend on the OPPO model you have, but in the most modern we can activate the optimized night load. With this function we can make the phone charge slower (since OPPO phones usually have very fast charge) at night, to prolong battery life. It is located on the following path.

Settings

Battery

Advanced settings

Optimized overnight charging

Turn on high performance mode

There is a way to make your OPPO mobile always work at its best. If you don’t care too much about battery consumption, you can force the CPU to work more aggressively.

Settings

Battery

Advanced settings

high performance mode

Get rid of the app drawer

If you don’t like the app drawer and you want to have everything organized by folders on your mobile, you can configure this from the following path.

Settings

Home screen and lock screen

home screen mode

standard mode

Change the animation speed of apps

ColorOS is one of the few ROMs that allows change app animation speed from home screen settings, without the need to activate the developer options. You can make the animation that appears when you open and close an app faster or slower.

Settings

Home screen and lock screen

home screen mode

Speed ​​of app startup and shutdown animations

Look good for a video call

One of the obsessions of Asian ROMs is that we are handsome and pretty both in selfies and in video calls. There is a very curious function in ColorOS that allows retouch the appearance of your face in real time when you are in a video call, being able to regulate in detail the amount of effect that we have applied.

Settings

special features

Retouch appearance in video calls

Schedule on and off

One of the best features of ColorOS is be able to turn the mobile on and off automatically. Turning it off every night helps restore system services and extend the life of your phone, without having to worry about the alarm going off the next day. You just have to go this route.

Settings

System settings

Schedule on/off

Restrict permissions

A very interesting ColorOS option is that we can restrict sensitive permissions altogether. For example, we can limit access to the camera and microphone of all apps. Even if we have previously given you permission, if these two settings are disabled, no app will be able to access the camera or micro. You will find this setting in the Privacy.

Delete multiple apps at once and from the launcher

If you want to sweep a few apps off the map and save space on your OPPO mobile, you can do it from the launcher itself. Simply swipe up to bring up the app drawer, hit ‘manage’ and select the apps you want to load.

Protect your photo data

When you take a photo, metadata is saved regarding its location, phone model with which it was taken, camera information and more. If you don’t want to send information when you share your photosthere is an option within the OPPO gallery.