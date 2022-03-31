ColorOS 12 and Android 12 arrive on Oppo Reno4, Reno4 Pro and (Beta) Reno7 Pro 5G

Android 12 continues to spread across the ecosystem: today we talk about Oppo – the stable distribution for Reno4 and Reno4 Pro begins, and the first Beta for Reno7 Pro 5G arrives. In this first phase, the only countries involved are India and, in the case of Reno4 Pro, Indonesia; according to the company’s modus operandi, it should take at least a few weeks for the update to arrive in our country.

As for the Reno7 Pro 5G Beta, the slots available for the initiative are limited to 5,000. Just go to the Settings > System updates and choose the gear button at the top right, and from there press the appropriate button to apply. The build should arrive within three days if you have been accepted.

For both Reno4s, however, the new version of the system is F.07. Android 12 is of course customized with the proprietary ColorOS 12 interface, which we have already seen in many other smartphones of the brand that have received the update (and which we have thoroughly tested in video on the Oppo Find X3 Pro). The changelog was not specified by Oppo, but it is in all probability identical to that of the other models.

There remains the warning that in the hours immediately following installation the smartphone could be slow, heat up and consume the battery very quickly; it is an expected behavior that normalizes in a relatively short time – at most a few days. Oppo recommends turn off the screen and leave the smartphone charging overnight after the update.

