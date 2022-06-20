Colorful introduces the G-One Plus, a high-performance AIO for gaming

If you’re looking for a all-in-one gaming computerPay attention to the Colorful G-One Plus because it includes a high-level screen, Intel Core Gen12 processors, NVIDIA RTX graphics cards and good connectivity.

AIOs are desktop computers that mount the hardware components in the same display case or base. This has advantages when it comes to achieving a computer desktop more integrated, compact and free of wiring if you use wireless peripherals. Used in business environments and offices where there is not much space, they also show their value in consumer equipment such as the one we are dealing with focused on games.

Colorful G-One Plus

If the screen is the basis of every good AIO, the one mounted by Colorful is of a good size, resolution and features. is a panel IPS with 31.5 inches, QHD resolutionsupport for high dynamic range HDR400, support for 99% of the color gamut and a refresh rate of 165 Hz which is not bad at all for a 2K resolution.

Inside, the latest Intel processors stand out, Alder Lake, with the possibility of mounting from a Core i5 12500H to a Core i9 12900H with 14 cores and 20 threads. The dedicated graphics card is the same for all configurations, an NVIDIA RTX 3060. memory is also very well covered with 16 or 32 Gbytes of DDR4 memory, while for storage it has a dual M.2 2280 to PCIe 3.0 connector.

Its compact design does not prevent Colorful equip the AIO very well in connectivity, starting with a 2.5 GbE Ethernet LAN and an Intel wireless module with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. There is no lack of USB 3.2 and 2.0 ports, HDMI and Display Port and a sound system with built-in 5-watt stereo speakers, audio jac and microphone.

AIOs usually have their webcam and this is 2 megapixels with IR sensor to work with Windows Hello for security tasks. The power supply offers 330 watts of power and as an added bonus includes 10 watt wireless charging for cable-free mobile device charging on an ergonomic base that allows for height and swivel adjustment, and also features RGB backlighting.

[mb_related_posts2]

It pre-installs Windows 11 Home and features the iGame Center app that offers real-time monitoring and tuning options for advanced users with four preset modes that tweak performance and cooling. The Colorful G-One Plus will debut with the intermediate configuration (Core i7 12700H) for a price of $1,999. The versions with the Core i5 (cheaper) and the Core i9 will be marketed later. Good AIO, for gaming or for any computing task and multimedia entertainment.