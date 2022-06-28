HomeTech NewsColorful and MSI confirm the GeForce GTX 1630, NVIDIA's cheapest GPU for...

Colorful and MSI confirm the GeForce GTX 1630, NVIDIA’s cheapest GPU for 2022

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
geforce gtx 1630 1000x600.jpg

Colorful and MSI have listed their custom models for the GeForce GTX 1630, a new dedicated graphics card that will become the most basic and cheapest in NVIDIA’s catalog by 2022, with a launch scheduled for tomorrow.

More than three years after the launch of the GeForce GTX 1650, a new version of this series arrives. A “rehash”, yes, with a totally outdated “Turing” architecture (this year for two generations), but motivated by a time of lack of stock and insane prices that have put pressure on the sector.

Without ray tracing, without DLSS, with too modest features and with a graphics market that is going to stabilize, personally I would not opt ​​for this type of model for a desktop PC, but it is there for those who need a Cheap and low power GPU. Maybe for home cinema? Maybe for a mini-PC?

GeForce GTX 1630, the cheapest

The Colorful and MSI listings confirm the specs we’ve been running, the low number of CuDA cores; dedicated memory, its bus and bandwidth; its consumption and the bus and the frequency of the core, although this may vary if the manufacturers deliver it overclocked as standard. You will see it more clearly with the specifications of the MSI model:

Qualcomm launches platform to develop Augmented Reality applications

Model MSI GeForce GTX 1630 Aero ITX 4G
graphics chip TU117 – GeForce GTX 1630
Interface PCI Express x16 3.0
core frequency 1785MHz
CuDA kernels 512
dedicated memory 4GB GDDR6
memory bus 64 bit
Bandwidth 12Gbps
Departures Display Port 1.4a – HDMI 2.0b
Consumption 75W
Support G-Sync, DX12, OpenGL 4.6

Geforce GTX 1630

Most cards in this series will fit the reference consumption of 75W and some will offer external power connectors, typically a single 6-pin PCI. Manufacturers will release dual and single fan cooling designs like MSI’s model in low-profile form factors, in our opinion the most interesting in this series.

As for prices, there is talk of 150 dollars as a reference. For that price, as said: there are better solutions than this one in features/price as you can see in our graphics card guide that we recommend.

