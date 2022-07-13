Colombia bans the sale of iPhones and iPads with 5G

A court in Bogotá, Colombia, prohibited the sale in that country of iPhones and iPads that have 5G connectivity because, according to its resolution, Apple infringes the patent to develop this technology, which was granted to Ericsson in 2019.

Considering that Apple is the second mobile manufacturer in Colombia, according to local sources, this measure could give a strong blow to the market.

Why did they prohibit the sale of iPhones and iPads with 5G in Colombia?

This resolution was taken by the 43rd court of the Bogotá circuit and affects all Apple models that use this technology, including models launched since 2020.

“ORDER that Apple Colombia SAS, immediately cease and desist the importation into the Republic of Colombia of all devices or cell phones in which the technology protected by Claim 13 of Patent No. 36031 is used or complied with.”was the ruling of the judge in Bogotá, according to the colombian press.

This judicial determination is based on the fact that Apple and Ericsson maintained a negotiation so that the creators of the iPhone could renew a license agreement that was signed in 2015 with the telecommunications company, but that did not prosper in this new stage.

On this, Ericsson accuses Apple of infringing its patents regarding the 5G chips used in iPhones that support this technology. For older generations of wireless networks, Apple used to pay royalties for using these proprietary technologies. According to different sources, what frustrated the establishment of a similar agreement for 5G was Apple’s intention to renegotiate these royalties, a purpose that did not come to fruition.

Apple’s response is already known, its path will be to seek an appeal in court, despite the fact that the judge in the case ruled that the company cannot request or enforce “counterclaim injunctions” or “counterclaim injunctions”. judicial” of foreign countries, which leaves the company with the bitten apple in a complicated situation.

When this opinion was published, Colombian customs were also ordered to stop the distribution of this equipment. “National Tax and Customs Directorate (must) carry out all actions aimed at preventing the importation into the Republic of Colombia of Apple brand devices or cell phones in which the technology protected under Claim 13 of the Patent is used or complied with. No. 36031″indicates the judicial order that fell on the DIAN of Colombia.

Unless some other legal action reverses this measure, iPhones and iPads will become contraband, subject to an illegal black market, without guarantees and subject to uncontrollably high prices.