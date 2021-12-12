Collections, YouTube’s new experiment to manage subscriptions

By now everyone knows what a YouTube channel is, however, we can define it as a space within the platform with the videos of a creator. Those of us who use the site on a daily basis are not subscribed to a single channel, we may actually have hundreds of them. This complicates the dynamics of the feed a bit to show your updates and organize what you would like to see. That’s why YouTube is experimenting with a category system for subscriptions called Collections.

What the platform is looking for is to be able to organize the content of the channels we see and thus review them in a simpler way.

YouTube brings Collections to help with your subscriptions

If we think about the dynamics we have so far with the platform, the truth is not too comfortable. We have a bar that shows the channels to which we have subscribed and also a section where we can only see the videos of our subscriptions. However, when we have varied interests, then we are presented with a feed with a mixture of everything that is not too comfortable. That’s why YouTube brings the collections to help with subscriptions.

In that sense, the idea is basically to create categories and take there each channel that corresponds according to our organization. For example, you can concentrate on one music, on another podcasts and also have a space only for relaxing videos. The possibilities are endless and it provides a significant degree of customization.

However, as we mentioned before, it is an experiment that YouTube is carrying out. So we don’t expect it to hit our devices too soon. As always, in these processes the new functions go through the testing period that we must wait, be successful. However, this is an excellent preview of what the platform will bring in the near future.