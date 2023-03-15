Collato, to find information in all your work applications

In an increasingly digitized and tool-packed world of work, finding information quickly across all of our apps has become a difficult task.

Collato is here to solve this problem by offering an AI-powered semantic search that connects all your apps and gives you the most relevant answers instantly.



Main features of Collato

Integration with multiple applications

Collato integrates with popular apps like Google Drive, Confluence, Figma, Jira, and Miro, making it easy to find information across all of these tools. More apps and formats will be added soon, such as Notion and PDF files.

AI-powered semantic search engine

Collato’s search engine uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence models to provide fast and accurate answers to your team’s questions. Semantic search makes it possible to find relevant information even if the keywords do not exactly match the terms used in the documents.

visual knowledge map

Collato creates a visual knowledge map that allows you to see how different documents and information are related in your team. This makes it easier to identify patterns and make informed decisions.

Advantages of Collato

Collato provides an overview of tasks and automatically organizes your product documents, avoiding having to jump from one tool to another.

It also connects user insights and market trends to make user-centric decisions with all the answers at your fingertips.

The idea is to be able to provide instant answers to project-related questions, with automatic summaries that offer detailed context at a glance, as well as structure product research and make data-driven decisions with ease. Quickly spot the most important patterns to create world-class products.

With a permanent free plan, it presents itself as a great solution to quickly find information in all your work applications.

Link: collato.com.