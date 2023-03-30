Collaborative collections arrive on Instagram, your alternative to the group boards of Pinterest

Instagram is making its way to being a more serious rival to Pinterest by launching its new “collaborative collections” feature, which will allow users, in collaboration with like-minded contacts, to save posts to dedicated spaces, both from group chats such as through one-on-one direct messages.

In this regard, it is enough to look at the group boards that Pinterest has been offering since 2018, and improving them over time with the arrival of new tools, so that a similar function is now available for Instagram users.



Fostering connections between like-minded users

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has been in charge of making the announcement today Wednesday through the IG updates channel on Instagram:

Now when you go to save a piece of content to your feed or from your Direct Messages, you’ll see a new option to create a collaborative collection. From there, you can give the collection a custom name and share the collection with your friends. Once they receive it, your friends can also start adding content from Reels, Explore, Feed and DM to the collection. Windows 12? Microsoft launches “Canary” channel for early testing of future versions of the system

This launch will allow users and their related contacts to add publications from different sources within the application to specific spaces, and also to delete those publications that they no longer need, being able to dedicate them to a variety of topics, from planning from trips to creating favorite game titles, going through collaborative spaces dedicated to memes, cooking recipes, or any other topic where they wish to get involved.

One more function that will not have to depend on third parties

This is the latest of the innovations that the social networking platform has been doing in recent times, with releases that are mostly focused on establishing connections, as is the case with Instagram channels, allowing creators to reach their respective bases. loyal fans through chat ads, as well as some new features are in the works that allow users new ways to share favorite content with their friends.

In this way, once again it is possible to influence an old idea of ​​Mark Zuckerberg in which he tries to offer users everything they need without them having to leave the ecosystem of Meta services to cover their needs. on third-party platforms, where in this case it faces collaborative Pinterest boards.

As usual, it will be a matter of time before the new function acquires tools that improve the experience, although this is something that will be seen in due course, making sure that the application does not become more complex, giving more reasons to those who try to pressure Instagram to return to its origins, despite the fact that Instagram wants to be more like TikTok.

Image Credit: Instagram