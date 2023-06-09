Code Self-Correcting: A Future Powered by Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

The scope of software development faces a revolution at the hands of the artificial intelligence. In particular, large language models (LLMs) are demonstrating their ability to improve and automate parts of this process. The automatic code generation and the autocorrect are two areas that are gaining prominence.

quality vs. Quantity: A challenge in AI-generated code

Using LLM allows you to generate large amounts of code quickly. However, many software engineers have concerns about the code quality automatically generated. An LLM can produce thousands of lines of code that can be challenging to review and validate, and this can lead to a backlog of low-quality code or “technical debt.”

The reality of self-correcting code

The idea of self-healing code it has been around for a long time in the field of software engineering. If a program encounters a bug, it provides an error message that tells exactly what went wrong and suggests how to fix it. Now, thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence, the practical implementation of this concept has become more feasible.

In the current landscape, there are several initiatives that use artificial intelligence to streamline code review and suggest automatic edits. One prominent example is that of the tech giant Google, which has implemented an AI coding assistant that suggests edits to respond to feedback from code reviewers.

On the other hand, there are ongoing experiments that seek to apply this review capability to code that is trying to be deployed. These processes explore the possibility that a program can self-correct during production and in real time, a concept known as “self-healing code”.

The technical debtie the hidden cost associated with choosing quick and easy coding solutions over the best, is a constant challenge in software development. Some initiatives are exploring how AI can help manage this problem.

As AI continues to advance, it is critical that developers continue to take an active role and oversee the process. AI can be a powerful tool, but without human direction and expertise, you risk generating low-quality code and increasing technical debt. AI plays a critical role in software development, but it must always be under the watchful eye of its human counterparts.

