Code ends as it began: Highlighting the figure of Steve Jobs

- Advertisement -

Code, the conferences led by Kara Swisher, have come to an end. After 20 years, they are over and in a very special way. They end as they , paying homage to Jobs. For this reason, the guests at the last staging could not be other than Jony Ive, Tim Cook and Laurene Powell Jobs. Many good people together talking about one of the largest in its sector.

Pride, patriotism and fight. The three ways in which Steve Jobs would conceive the world right now according to the guests

This will be my last session of Code after 20 years. I thought it critical to gauge the impact of the tech icon who was the very 1st interview: Steve Jobs. So, I am bringing together the trio who knew him best to discuss his lasting impact on him: @tim_cook @laurenepowell and Jony Ive. pic.twitter.com/XIN7Ww9G18 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) August 23, 2022

kara swisher the visible face of the Code conferences, ceases to be but does so in a big way. The last function of his show wanted to pay tribute to the person with whom he began his journey 20 years ago. Steve Jobs left us but not his legacy and the people who have worked with him make sure that he continues to be a bastion for the world. The guests at that conference have talked about that and much more.

Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Laurene Powell Jobs have all talked at length about what Steve Jobs means to them, how he would see the world right now, and how he would deal with it. Cook stated that the genius would feel pride to see what Apple has become of how values ​​that are so important to it, such as privacy and the environment, continue to be promoted. Something similar argued Laurene, who said that Steve Jobs would continue working towards a better america. The jarring note was struck by Ive who said that he too would feel a little furious in order to get all of the above.

- Advertisement -

There was also talk at this last Code conference of the future prospects, of how Steve Jobs would see them if he continued with us. There was talk of the Tesla, which doesn’t seem to be to Ive’s or Cook’s liking. In what all the guests agree that if he were alive right now, one of the things that he would define them would be the ability and desire to continue learning and sharing what they have learned. Something that for Jobs was fundamental. Not standing still, always moving.

The most difficult but at the same time the most enlightening question for those of us who did not meet him in person, was that they define him in a single word. For this Tim used the adjective of curious. Ive defined it using the word pure. Lauren, radiant and finally, the hostess wanted to contribute her grain of sand and specified it by saying: amazing.

Remember that dying soon is the most important tool I have found to help me make the important decisions in life. Because almost everything, all the external expectations, all the pride, all the fear of embarrassment or failure, these things just vanish in the face of death, Leaving only what is truly important.