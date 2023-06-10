Coca-Cola’s latest soda takes aim at gamers, tastes like League of Legends XP

- Advertisement -

In a nutshell: Coca-Cola has partnered with Riot Games on the latest soda flavor from its Creations brand. Formally known as Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar, the limited edition beverage is launching today in major markets including the US, Canada, Latin America, China, South Korea, and Africa. The zero-calorie cola is said to taste like experience points (or XP), whatever the heck that means.

The Atlanta-based soft drink maker is no stranger to trying new things. In 2022, Coca-Cola launched its Creations line alongside a new limited-edition drink called Starlight with a taste that was said to be “inspired by space.” A couple months later, Coke released a metaverse-inspired soda called Byte that it said tasted like “pixels.” The flavor did not appeal to everyone, but at least the company is willing to experiment.

Coca-Cola Ultimate Zero Sugar is the seventh beverage to come out of the Creations platform and the first gaming collaboration – League of Legends, in this case. The tie in involves some in-game unlockables as well that’ll be available starting today through July 18:

Get seven assists in a single game to earn the Ultimate Teamplay emote.

Earn 12,000 gold in a single game to earn the Ultimate Gains emote.

Win a game in less than 20 minutes to earn the Ultimate Tempo emote.

Gamers are also encouraged to scan the QR code on bottles or cans for more exclusive content.

So, what does the League of Legends soda taste like? That will be up to you to interpret.

Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy for Coca-Cola, said this and most other Creations beverages are mystery flavors. The flavor profile is always 85 to 90 percent Coke, but the other 10 to 5 percent is left to the imagination. Starlight, for example, reminded some drinkers of cotton candy or fruit. Dreamworld, another Creations formulation, is said to have hints of citrus and mango. Marshmellow’s limited edition soda is infused with strawberry and watermelon flavorings, Coke notes.

The ball is in your court, Pepsi.