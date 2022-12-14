Coca-Cola will give Christmas prizes to those who “draw” the bottle in audio on WhatsApp; understand

Coca-Cola announced this Tuesday (13) the promotion “Audios Mágicos”, which will give coupons and iFood and Magalu gift certificates to those who achieve the feat of “draw” the iconic soda bottle in the audio waves from WhatsApp🇧🇷 Those who reproduce the famous silhouette faithfully using their voice will compete for prizes of up to R$ 10,000.
Customers who purchase Coca-Cola products through iFood will be able to access Kora, the brand’s virtual assistant on WhatsApp, which has embedded artificial intelligence to recognize the format of audio waves in the application’s voice messages.
If the design looks like the silhouette of a soda bottle, customers will win R$40 gift cards to consume on iFood and will compete for a prize of R$ 10,000 to spend on Magalu’s e-commerce🇧🇷
We want to exalt the moments of connection with family and friends and, therefore, we opened another digital relationship channel, with the aim of bringing inspiration to the public. Magic Audios is an opportunity to connect people in a fun and creative way.
Ted Ketterer
Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Europe
Customers must send happy holiday messages to Kora, which will “judge and classify formats and audio content, thus choosing the winners”, as explained by Coca-Cola. The assistant’s artificial intelligence was trained for two months to be able to faithfully recognize audio messages.
As a result of a partnership with Ogilvy Brasil, the promotion runs from the 10th to the 23rd of December🇧🇷 This is yet another Coca-Cola action to celebrate Christmas in Europe. In November, the company revamped its app for Android and iOS with new ways of interacting with entertainment content and augmented reality.
