Coca-Cola will give Christmas prizes to those who “draw” the bottle in audio on WhatsApp; understand

Coca-Cola announced this Tuesday (13) the promotion “Audios Mágicos”, which will give coupons and iFood and Magalu gift certificates to those who achieve the feat of “draw” the iconic soda bottle in the audio waves from WhatsApp🇧🇷 Those who reproduce the famous silhouette faithfully using their voice will compete for prizes of up to R$ 10,000.

Customers who purchase Coca-Cola products through iFood will be able to access Kora, the brand’s virtual assistant on WhatsApp, which has embedded artificial intelligence to recognize the format of audio waves in the application’s voice messages.