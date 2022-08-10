“Cobra Kai 5”: the first images confirm the return of Mike Barnes and the dojo war

Netflix has revealed new photos of the fifth season of kai exactly one month after its premiere set for September 9. The biggest surprise that comes with this recent update is the ed return of mike (Sean Canaan), one of the antagonists of karate kid 3 . With this cameo and the return of others, there is no doubt that the definitive war of dojos in All Valley, Calif.

The last we saw of the series was that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) led the Cobra Kai boys to victory in the most important championship in the city, albeit with pitfalls. As the cruel sensei’s teachings spread throughout the county, Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) join forces with Chozen (Yūji Okumoto) to re-establish the legacy of Miyagi-Do Karate.

images of the fifth season of “Cobra Kai”. (Netflix)

Also, the look shows the teenage students, including Miguel (Xolo Mariduena), Sam (Mary Mouser) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan), train very hard to face your next opponents . For his part, Tory (Peyton List) questions her own victory and is unhappy after beating Sam in the All Valley tournament. In order to become winners, Miguel and Robby will have to settle their differences over the validation they seek from a father figure, which in this case is Johnny.

A continuation that came three decades later

Cobra Kai 5 It will not be the end of the series derived from the film saga karate Kid, but it will be a road to conclusion for the beloved characters we saw return decades later from their success in the movies. The continuation of the franchise is set 30 years after the events of the first film released in 1984, and follows the stories of Daniel and Johnny in the present.

According to the official premise, the story “takes place thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, and sees the continuation of the inevitable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka).”

Originally, the fiction produced by Sony Pictures Television was launched as a title of YouTube Premium in 2018 and was canceled when the video platform stopped promoting scripted content. In 2020, Netflix bought the first two seasons and ordered the renewal for a third more under the creative direction of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz Y Hayden Schlossbergwho were behind the project from the beginning. Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Will SmithJames Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett and Susan Ekins are listed as executive producers.

The next episodes of cobra kai can be seen from September 9 in the service streaming.

