Cobblestone Pub: Protest planned for Saturday against demolition of popular Dublin boozer

A protest is being organised for Saturday against the development of a hotel on the site of Smithfield’s Cobblestone pub.

The protest is planned to take place at 1pm in Smithfield Square.

Marron Estates Ltd, a Dublin-based company that shares its Eircode with at least 12 other companies, recently lodged an application with Dublin City Council to to build a 114-bedroom hotel on the site.

While the main bar will be left in its current state, the plans involved the demolition of the backroom venue, the smoking area, and the upstairs portion of the bar that is often used for live music events and Irish language classes.

The protest has been publicised by a number of groups on social media, including Community Action Tenants Union (CATU) Ireland.

At the time of writing, an online petition to stop the development had 23,058 signatures. The petition describes The Cobblestone as “vital” for the local community.

“The Cobblestone is far more than just a pub. It is a bastion of Irish Culture. People come from all over the world to share and learn Irish music, song, dance, language and storytelling.”

Thomas Mulligan, the manager of the pub, previously told Dublin Live: “We’re not sure what will happen with the plans lodged for the new hotel, we’re getting our heads around it.”

The Cobblestone is not the only Dublin landmark under threat from hotel developments. Part of the historic Merchant’s Arch in Temple Bar is also set to be demolished and replaced by a hotel.

Campaigners such as Mícheal Mac Donncha of the Moore Street Preservation Trust have said that “the planning system is definitely broken” in relation to the decision.

