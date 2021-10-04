Coast Guard’s inflatable unicorn chase ends with urgent warning

The Irish Coast guard has issued an urgent warning about inflatables after a full search and rescue team rushed to a South Dublin beach.

The frontline heroes received reports of an inflatable unicorn floating out to sea on Sunday.

A concerned member of the public raised the alarm at Shankill Beach.

The initial response team investigated the object but were unsure if anyone was on it or in the water.

A full Coast Guard team, Rescue 116 and RNLI Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat Station ILb rushed to the scene.

The teams searched the beach for the owner of the missing unicorn while Rescue 116 conducted an aerial search. RNLI Dun Laoghaire begun a sea search.

The urgent search was brought to a stop when a local fisherman confirmed that a family had lost the inflatable earlier that day, as they left the beach.

The coast guard is urging the public to contact them if an inflatable or object is blown out to sea as it will stop them having to do a full scale search.

They took to Facebook to warn the public.

They said: “It is critical that you contact the Coast Guard if your inflatable or any object is blown out to sea, as this will prevent a full scale search by the emergency services.

Remember if you see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112/999 or VHF channel 16 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard.”

