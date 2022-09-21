Coalition dispute: Faeser wants to fight for retention of IP addresses

Federal Interior Minister sees herself strengthened by the ECJ ruling against general data retention. She is looking to feud with the rest of the traffic light.

The future line of the traffic light for logging user traces on the Internet contains enormous explosives for the government alliance. After the judgment of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) against general data retention, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) relentlessly adheres to her demand that at least IP continue to be stored for a certain period of time without cause. The Greens and FDP, on the other hand, are pushing to only freeze connection and location data in suspicious cases (“quick freeze”).

“Use Legal Opportunities”

Faeser emphasized on Tuesday: “The European Court of Justice has expressly ruled: IP addresses may be stored in order to be able to fight serious crime.” In addition, the ECJ allows specific storage arrangements for locations such as airports or train stations and for areas with a high crime rate. For the Social Democrat, it is clear: “We must use the legal opportunities that have been opened up in order to be able to act consistently in the fight against organized crime, extremist and terrorist threats and other serious crimes.”

Previously there had been warnings from SPD circles that Faeser should stop the “failed cult” and the “failed ideology of her predecessors” in the Ministry of the Interior and stand up for crime victims. “For me, that’s not an ideological question,” countered the department head. “I don’t want to engage in old debates, I want to act pragmatically. The coalition agreement builds on today’s ECJ decision – and therefore gives us the space to implement what is permissible and urgently necessary.”

“The resolute fight against sexualized violence against children is particularly important to her,” emphasized Faeser. “The storage of the data with which we can identify perpetrators is absolutely necessary – and according to today’s judgment permissible.” Even if criminal prosecutors in this country are only a few percent unable to investigate indications of sexual abuse due to missing IP addresses, every case is one too many: “The victims have the right to at least have the crime cleared up.”

Desired storage period unclear

The Interior Minister also referred to an online forum with a lot of hate and hate speech against migrants with around 500 entries from users. The police were only able to clear up 2 of them, which came from the perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Hanau. This is another reason why she is fighting so hard for IP address storage.

On the ECJ ruling on data retention:

Faeser initially left it open how long providers should keep the user IDs. The ECJ has currently said nothing about a possible storage period. However, the authorities need a certain amount of leeway, such as “a few weeks so that we can still identify the perpetrators”.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Conservatives went overboard on Tuesday with calls for data retention limited to IP addresses. The federal government no longer has any excuses, emphasized the Vice-Chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, Andrea Lindholz. “For years, the SPD, Greens and FDP have been hiding behind the pending verdict. They have accepted thousands of unsolved cases of abuse. That must come to an end today.” A “six-month storage of IP addresses to combat child sexual abuse” is required immediately.

Loud appeals from the Union

The interior expert of the Union faction, Alexander Throm, and his colleague Günter Krings, who is responsible for legal policy, made similar statements. Faeser was also backed by the Union interior ministers of the federal states, explained their spokesman, Hesse’s head of the interior department, Peter Beuth (CDU). The Federal Network Agency should be instructed to allow telecommunications providers to store IP addresses for at least ten weeks. In Bavaria, Minister of Justice Georg Eisenreich (CSU) also supported this appeal.

The traffic light alliance has agreed: “In view of the current legal uncertainty, the imminent judgment of the European Court of Justice and the resulting security policy challenges, we will design the regulations on data retention in such a way that data can be stored in a legally secure manner and by judicial decision.”

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) announced on Tuesday that the federal government would “quickly and finally remove data retention from the law”. Faeser said she sat with the Liberal ahead of the verdict. It had been agreed to continue this dialogue in the near future.

Serious allegations against politicians

The association Digitale Gesellschaft writes in a statement that the ECJ’s assessment that the serious encroachment on the Charter of Fundamental Rights could be justified by storing IP addresses has very shaky feet. The Luxembourg judges followed the assertion of the member states that the determination of the user ID could be the only indication for the authorities to intervene in the case of crimes committed on the Internet. This is not statistically verifiable. When it comes to other personal and professional opportunities, there is still room for improvement in this country.

The behavior of the Federal Minister of the Interior shows for the digital society “that significant parts of German domestic politics and especially the traffic light coalition want to continue pursuing a policy that fully exhausts what is justifiable under European and constitutional law”. In the name of a law-and-order policy, Faeser & Co. are more willing to put up with another year-long tug of war before the courts than finally pursue a policy that is committed to the basic rights of the population. The digital political association Load warned Faeser to “cease their disruptive fire”.

“After two attempts at data retention, there must be no further hasty action that does not stand up before the ECJ,” demanded Jürgen Grützner from the telecommunications association VATM. “Especially in this sensitive issue, there must be a pan-European solution and no next German solo effort. This would again mean great planning uncertainty for companies and potential investors.” The Federal Association of Broadband Communication (Breko) expected “that the federal government would approach the telecommunications industry with a reasonable proposal that could be implemented with reasonable effort and discuss this with an open mind”.



