Clubhouse signs up for high-quality audio craze and introduces ‘music’ mode

Clubhouse, unlike other social networks, trust and bet only on the audio. There, precisely, lies one of its main virtues since little by little it is becoming a place where you can consume all kinds of live podcast-style content. A very important detail regarding other alternatives that exist for our smartphones and that have a lot of canned content. And it was logical to think that, within this strategy of expansion of the social network, the talks were not going to be the only content available to consume, since from the company itself they see other fields as, or more, interesting. How about buying tickets to go to a live concert of your favorite artist within the Clubhouse? Better tools for musicians Thus, Clubhouse has just brought a new music mode to the iOS version of its application that will offer content creators the possibility of optimizing the quality of the sound they can broadcast through the platform. It is, as we say, a way to promote a certain type of event that could allow young creators to break through playing within the social network. Actually, what this music mode hides are specific presets to broadcast with higher quality, something that Clubhouse defines as “transmitting with high quality and excellent stereo sound”, which gives users the ability to connect all their professional equipment : from mixing consoles to microphones and other instruments that we could make sound without losing an iota of their quality and nuances. Remember that this is not the Clubhouse’s first move in this direction. At the end of August, iPhone users acquired the possibility of listening to all the rooms with that spatial effect provided by Apple’s Airpods Pro and Airpods Max, which is capable of placing each participant in the room in a place within the room. 3D space that reproduces this technology. This new music mode is located within the contextual menu of each room (the three dots) where when we touch we will see a menu that allows us to choose the quality of the sound that we are going to listen to. Next we must select “audio quality” to, finally, we are left with the first of the options that appear, that of “music”. From that moment on, we will be able to perceive all the nuances of an improved reproduction. >