Tech NewsGaming

Clubhouse now has games in their audio rooms

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Few platforms have had as big a push as Clubhouse in such a short amount of time, followed by a monumental drop that has left virtually no one talking about it anymore.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

It was so relevant during the pandemic that it attracted the attention of influential personalities from all over the world, CEOs, presidents of countries, actors… a whole revolution in which many of us participated in the first person. In June 2021 alone they had 6 million new registrations.

Read:

Vodafone: the new price increases start today, here’s what changes for users

But, as often happens on the Internet, people get distracted by other things and end up gradually disappearing (although it usually takes years, not months, before that happens). Many have followed suit, Facebook now has a Hotline, Twitter has Spaces, and Spotify launched its Greenroom.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The fact is that Clubhouse does not give up, and now they launch games so that the participants of the rooms can entertain themselves.

The first game will be Wild Cards, a game with questions designed to break the ice and move the conversation forward. The ideal is to help the most timid participate with the microphone.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

These are innocent questions, like “share the last five things in your search history” or “guess a movie that the whole group loves”… things that can end up sparking other conversations and end the initial shyness.

To participate in the game we just have to click on the +Rooms button and select the Games option. With that we will include the game in a room and we can invite friends to join. When everything is ready, we can start playing by touching Start game.

Read:

WhatsApp news in 2021, or the most important that we have known in 2021

At the moment the game is only in English, and it will surely take time to reach other languages.

Previous articleSuperman saves the GPO from the Spire falling on it in new DC comic
Next articleDalle-2, the Artificial Intelligence that draws anything you ask of it
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, análisis: así rinde el procesador con el que AMD está decidida a seducir a los entusiastas de los juegos

Los entusiastas de los videojuegos son importantes para AMD. El lanzamiento de este procesador lo confirma....
Android

How to clean your mobile: tips to remove dirt from speakers, ports, screen and leave the mobile as new

In addition to cleaning the mobile inside, eliminating junk files and uninstalling unnecessary apps, it is...
Innovación

Dalle-2, the Artificial Intelligence that draws anything you ask of it

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Ireland

Superman saves the GPO from the Spire falling on it in new DC comic

Superman has saved the GPO from the Spire falling on top of it in the latest DC Comic. ...