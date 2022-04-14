Clubhouse now has games in their audio rooms

Few platforms have had as big a push as Clubhouse in such a short amount of time, followed by a monumental drop that has left virtually no one talking about it anymore.

It was so relevant during the pandemic that it attracted the attention of influential personalities from all over the world, CEOs, presidents of countries, actors… a whole revolution in which many of us participated in the first person. In June 2021 alone they had 6 million new registrations.

But, as often happens on the Internet, people get distracted by other things and end up gradually disappearing (although it usually takes years, not months, before that happens). Many have followed suit, Facebook now has a Hotline, Twitter has Spaces, and Spotify launched its Greenroom.

The fact is that Clubhouse does not give up, and now they launch games so that the participants of the rooms can entertain themselves.

The first game will be Wild Cards, a game with questions designed to break the ice and move the conversation forward. The ideal is to help the most timid participate with the microphone.

These are innocent questions, like “share the last five things in your search history” or “guess a movie that the whole group loves”… things that can end up sparking other conversations and end the initial shyness.

To participate in the game we just have to click on the +Rooms button and select the Games option. With that we will include the game in a room and we can invite friends to join. When everything is ready, we can start playing by touching Start game.

At the moment the game is only in English, and it will surely take time to reach other languages.