Clubhouse launches Dark Mode

Clubhouse, the social network of audiochat rooms that revolutionized the Social Media universe last year -and whose usage levels have dropped considerably- is still active and launching new features to try to attract or retain users in the face of the push of similar platforms such as Twitter Spaces.

Clubhouse has also released a question and answer game that can be used in chat rooms

One of the novelties that the company has just activated is the Dark Mode. This is a version of the app that improves visibility and reduces stress for the human eye by changing the background of the app to black. It is also a battery saver.

The company had announced its next release and today, April 14, it has begun to roll it out to all its users, who can now choose Dark Mode in their account settings.

There you can select the option «Always Dark Mode», so that it always appears or «User device settings», which will mean that Clubhouse automatically activates Dark Mode when Dark Mode is activated on the user’s phone ( which affects most applications).

According to Clubhouse, its Dark Mode is a mode that allows typography “clear, but not too light, on a black background” and has been launched after listening to user requests on social networks such as Twitter.

The social network becomes one more platform by launching it that embraces the benefits of Dark Mode. Other social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest… as well as Google and many of its tools – including Google Maps – also launched their own Dark Modes over the past year.

Along with this novelty, Clubhouse has also launched a game tool that allows users to interact within the chat rooms with a kind of cards with which they can ask and answer questions to the audience.

