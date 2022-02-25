MobileAndroidTech News

Clubhouse launches a new feature for those shy to speak in the rooms

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Clubhouse is adding a new feature for those who want to join in, but are hesitant to speak in the live rooms.

So if you are one of those who are always part of the audience, but you are embarrassed to speak in front of the rest, you can take advantage of a new dynamic to leave your comments.

Clubhouse adds text chat to live audio rooms

Clubhouse is being updated with a new dynamic for those who want to participate in the live rooms without having to go through the microphone: a text chat. Yes, a dynamic similar to what we find on platforms like Twitch, Discord or YouTube.

This will allow any user who is part of the audience or the moderators to communicate with each other through chat. Yes, as the conversation develops in the room, you will be able to chat between users.

This will allow hosts to interact with the audience, ask for feedback, conduct polls, etc. One thing to keep in mind is that this text chat will be optional, so each host will have to decide if they want to enable it or not.

And of course, it will have some moderation tools. For example, you can delete chat messages, assign moderators, report chats that violate the rules, remove anyone from the room, etc.

And if the chat has become uncontrollable or no longer serves any purpose, it can be deleted at any time during the room. If the hosts want to review the comments after the event ends, they can do so without any problem. As mentioned by the Clubhouse team, text chat is already being implemented in the app for iOS and Android.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

