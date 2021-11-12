ClubHouse is updated with the most anticipated feature

It has not been long since the Clubhouse application gained great fame, as this happened at the end of 2020, and there was no person who did not want to get an invitation. Of course, this peak in popularity has already passed, although this does not mean that it has disappeared, because in reality, it has managed to stay, which is due in large part to the updates that it has not stopped receiving. What’s more, the last of these updates has been called Replay, and it began to be promoted last September as a change in the app. Its own name already lets us see what it is about, and that is that with this function you will be able to record a session and then upload it to your profile or in a club. Clubhouse launches Replay. How does it work? Note that the launch of Replay has been officially announced from the Clubhouse blog, and this is a small part of the press release: “Replays are an optional function that creators can activate or deactivate in any public room. Replays are enabled, anyone in the Clubhouse can replay the entire experience at any time. They will be able to see the same elements of a room live as Leave Quietly, and see how the dynamics of the stage and the audience change and evolve throughout the discussion, including PTRs, mic taps, and all the special moments that only happen here. ” The Replay function is not the only new to Clubhouse, as it comes with a few more benefits. When an app user is listening to a repetition, they will be able to “jump to the next speaker”, in addition to being able to see the anchored links. At the top of the conversation are the links that have been set by the moderator, these will remain active and will change dynamically during the repetition. And this does not stop here, every user will be able to listen to the recordings at a speed of 1.5x or 2x. In addition, the creators will be able to download the source file in order to edit it and use it again on other social networks, such as the well-known TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The last of the benefits that has come along with the Replay function is called Total Attendee Count. Its own name already lets us know what it is, as it will show you the count of all the people who have passed through a room, so that you can have some statistics of your profile as a creator in Clubhouse. The Replay function, in addition to the other additional ones that we have mentioned, have already been included in the Clubhouse platform for both Android and iOS terminals. >