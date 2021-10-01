Clubhouse has new features that will help creators grow their audience

Clubhouse is adding a number of new features. News coming to the Clubhouse app, both on iOS and Android

Some functions designed to discover new users and content, and others enhance the dynamics of the app.

New Clubhouse features to discover and highlight content

One of the functions is «Universal Search» for the discovery of new rooms, live rooms, users, future events, among others. So it will make it easy to find themed rooms that suit your interests.

This new dynamic will be implemented in the ClubHouse app, both on iOS and Android. On the other hand, Clubhouse is adding a feature that is still in beta, and that allows you to share 30-second clip in public rooms.

An option that will serve for creators to capture the attention of their audience with small fragments of their content. And of course, a new way to promote your rooms through clips shared by other users.

One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic will only work with public rooms, since it will not be allowed to disclose content that belongs to private rooms.

To know if this option is enabled in a channel, you just have to see if it has the icon of a scissors. And just by pressing this icon, Clubhouse will allow the user to capture the 30 seconds of the chosen moment.

At the moment, this function is only available for a small group of users, so we will have to wait until it is implemented to all. And the third novelty of this update are the “repetitions”.

That is, you can record a room and save it in your profile to have the possibility of downloading it. An option that is only available for public rooms and that can be activated by administrators.

A feature that is also in testing and that they plan to extend to creators shortly.