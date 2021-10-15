Clubhouse has a new feature for musicians

Clubhouse is being updated with two new features that improve search and sound quality.

So if you are a musician or you like to share your mixes in the Clubhouse, you can use a new function so that the music has the best possible sound. And of course, it will be an extra for those who like to listen to live music from the app.

New Clubhouse features to enhance the sound of live music

Clubhouse added support for Spatial Audio in August, giving that feeling of being in a physical room thanks to the technology it implements. And now it adds a new update that improves the sound in a different context.

Clubhouse is integrating Music Mode, which will allow live music to be broadcast with higher quality and better sound. Ideal for musicians who want to share their music live or mixes that DJs create.

Music mode optimizes Clubhouse to stream your music with high quality and excellent stereo sound. You can also use professional audio equipment for your performance, such as external USB microphones or mixing consoles.

To test this new dynamic, the user only needs to go to the menu of the three dots and select “Audio quality”. This section will open a new menu that allows you to choose the “Music” option. As with the support of Spatial Audio, this feature will be implemented on iOS, and will eventually be extended to Android devices.

And this is not the only novelty that you will find in the Clubhouse application. Search dynamics are also being improved to make it easier to search for those creators or content that interest us. A dynamic that complements one of the latest updates, the «Universal Search», which makes it easier to discover new rooms, events, live rooms, among other content.