Clubhouse finally receives the most awaited function to communicate with your friends

One of the fastest growing social networks is Clubhouse. The fact that characters of the stature of Elon Musk became fond of this network dedicated to live audio chat has been the reason for the success of an app that Twitter has not hesitated to copy its main function. And the truth is that the team behind the development of Clubhouse has taken everything very calmly to offer the most complete service. It first landed on iOS for months later to reach the Android ecosystem. And now they have just announced one of the most anticipated features. We are talking about the possibility of interacting in the voice rooms through a text chat, something that users have been asking for since this social network began to take its first steps. You can now use a text chat in Clubhouse In this way, and as the social network has communicated through a press release on its official blog, Clubhouse will now allow you to participate in the different rooms using text messages. Under the name “In-Room Chat”, this new function is very similar to that in video calling applications such as Skype. To do this, there will be a text chat area within the live room so you can write whatever you want. With the arrival of text chat in Clubhouse rooms, you can not only type, but also react with emoticons. Of course, it should be noted that the moderators of the voice rooms will have the possibility of deleting the chat messages that they consider appropriate or directly deactivating this function when starting a new room. Users will also be able to report comments with the aim of making the text chat a safe space. If a Clubhouse room has text chat enabled you will see a dedicated icon at the bottom left of the screen. When the live audio of a room ends, the text messages that were sent during the conversation can be read by any user who listens to the audio again. Finally, this improvement will also help content creators to take quick surveys or answer more questions. Without a doubt, great news for Clubhouse users, which now finally receives one of the most requested improvements. Of course, from the social network they have made it clear that we are facing a staggered deployment, so you will have to have a little patience until this new text chat function is fully enabled. >