Cloudflare One for AI: A new era in AI security

In an increasingly digital world, information security has become an issue of vital importance. Cloudflare, a renowned internet solutions company, has taken a step forward in this arena with the launch of Cloudflare One for AI, a suite of zero-trust security controls for Generative Artificial Intelligence.

Cloudflare One for AI: Security and control

Cloudflare One for AI aims to provide businesses with a secure and efficient way to use the latest generative AI tools, while protecting intellectual property and customer data. According to Sam Rhea, Cloudflare’s vice president of product, this suite allows teams of any size to use the best tools available on the internet without facing management issues or performance challenges.

Cloudflare One for AI gives organizations the ability to audit and review the AI ​​tools their team members have started using. Security teams can restrict use to only approved tools and, within those that are approved, control and regulate how data is shared with those tools through policies built around the organization’s sensitive and unique data.

Outstanding Features

Highlights of Cloudflare One for AI include visibility and measurement of AI tool usage, data loss prevention, and integration management.

Cloudflare Gateway, for example, allows organizations to track the number of employees experimenting with AI services, providing context for enterprise license and budget planning. Service tokens also give administrators clear logging of API requests and control over which specific services can access AI training data.

Mitigating the risks of generative AI

Despite the benefits that generative AI can bring to businesses in terms of productivity and innovation, it also poses significant security risks. According to a recent KPMG US survey, 81% of US executives expressed cybersecurity concerns around generative AI, while 78% expressed concerns about data privacy.

Cloudflare One for AI stands as a solution to these challenges, providing organizations with a way to control every interaction their employees have with these tools or these tools have with their sensitive data.

As you see, Cloudflare One for AI represents a significant advance in AI security, providing businesses with the tools to reap the benefits of generative AI without compromising the security of their data. As AI continues to evolve and become an integral part of our lives technologies, solutions like Cloudflare One for AI will become increasingly essential to ensure that we can use these technologies safely and efficiently.

