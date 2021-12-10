Cloudfare brings a service to accelerate the loading of web pages with a click

The loading time of web pages is one of the most important factors for their good positioning. In this sense, SEO experts work side by side with those who are in charge of the graphic aspect in order to reduce the weight of the elements that are displayed as much as possible. However, there is a new service courtesy of Cloudfare that promises to speed up the loading of web pages with just one click.

Its name is Cloudfare Zaraz and it uses a technology capable of contributing to the fast loading of any website without too many complications.

How can this service speed up the loading of web pages?

Cloudfare is a company that provides multiple services related to the web, from DNS to hosting services and internet security. It is a fairly strong technology giant and in that sense, they have recently acquired a company called Zaraz. Zaraz offers a technology that promises to speed up the loading of your website just by inserting a line of code.

The operation of Zaraz is based on taking the elements of third parties from the web pages such as players, banners, trackers and more, to load them on its side. In this way, by freeing our server from executing these elements, the site will load faster. Basically, it works as a support in the execution of the elements of the web in order to serve the page in the user’s browser in a faster way.

However, as we discussed before, its operation is based on a line that is inserted in the code. However, after the purchase of Cloudfare and its new release as Cloudfare Zaraz, the process is reduced to one click. It should be noted that this will be available only for domains managed by Cloudfare and will be free only while it is in its beta version.

If you have problems loading your website, probably this service that you can activate from the Cloudfare console can help you.