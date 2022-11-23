CloudBees Strengthens Low-Code DevSecOps Offering with Acquisition of ReleaseIQ

With ReleaseIQ’s Software-as-a-Service, CloudBees extends its CI/CD services with a low-code release management system with integrated observability.

The provider CloudBees, which specializes in software delivery management (SDM), announces the acquisition of ReleaseIQ. According to the announcement, the declared goal is to expand the company’s own DevSecOps offerings for managing the software supply chain with the low-code approach of ReleaseIQ in order to offer users a complete – largely cross-tool – CI/CD system for the to be able to provide release management.

- Advertisement -

The acquisition announcement was scheduled to be made live at DevOps World, scheduled for September 27-29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. However, due to the acute danger caused by tropical storm Ian, CloudBees has temporarily postponed the conference to protect everyone involved.

More freedom in the choice of CI/CD tools

ReleaseIQ’s Software-as-a-Service is designed to design, deploy and continuously monitor continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) workflows without the need for extensive programming work. ReleaseIQ works with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins and CloudBees CI, as well as numerous other alternatives – including CircleCI, GitLab, TeamCity, Bamboo and ArgoCD.

As a tool for pipeline orchestration, the ReleaseIQ-SaaS also offers observability functions that, on the one hand, provide release managers with an up-to-date overview of all software deployments and, on the other hand, support those responsible for testing with quality assurance throughout the pipeline.

According to those responsible for CloudBees, developers should benefit twice over: ReleaseIQ gives them more freedom when choosing their preferred CI/CD tools, as CloudBees CEO Anuj Kapur emphasizes. In addition, the low-code approach gives developers more time to focus on programming their applications instead of having to build and operate the deployment pipelines.

