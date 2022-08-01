Cloud storage is evaporating: Amazon will discontinue Amazon Drive at the end of 2023

- Advertisement -

will only operate its storage until the end of next year. The image and video service Amazon Photos is not affected.

Amazon is discontinuing its Amazon Drive cloud storage service, which has been running for 11 years, worldwide as of December 31, 2023. In an e-mail, the group announced to its customers that it would no longer be possible to upload any files as of January 31, 2023. The Verge, among others, reports on this.

Amazon is discontinuing its Amazon Drive cloud storage service, which has been running for 11 years, worldwide as of December 31, 2023. In an e-mail, the group announced to its customers that it would no longer be possible to upload any files as of January 31, 2023. The Verge, among others, reports on this.

Access to the stored files via Amazon Drive apps should still work until October 31, 2023. Excluded from this announcement are photos and videos that are already automatically saved in Amazon Photos and should remain permanently accessible. The apps for Amazon Drive are also to disappear from the respective app stores for Android and iOS, this is scheduled for October 31 of this year. As Amazon explains in an FAQ on the end of Amazon Drive, the company intends to use the reduction in its offer to focus its efforts fully on Amazon Photos in the future. It also explains what to do if you're having trouble downloading your files. Amazon Drive offered all Amazon users 5 GB of storage space free of charge (comparable to Google Drive) with the option to increase the storage amount for a fee; Amazon Prime has unlimited storage capacity for photos.