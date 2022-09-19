Cloud provider Backblaze: SSDs last longer than hard drives

More data, more SSDs, more failures: In its new statistics, draws a positive balance for the use of solid-state disks.

provider Backblaze is known for its extensive and regular statistics on hard drive failures. So far, however, only a few SSDs have been used at Backblaze, exclusively as a boot drive and storage space for log files for the individual servers. According to initial SSD statistics, it looked as if SSDs would have lower overall failure rates than hard – a new analysis now confirms this assumption.

- Advertisement -

There are 2558 SSDs working in the Backblaze servers, not even 400 more than in the first statistic mentioned. The rather small increase is due to the fact that Backblaze does not simply convert all servers, but only replaces failed boot hard drives with SSDs and equips new servers with SSDs. For comparison: almost 300,000 hard disks rotate in the servers, so the raw material for their statistics is much more extensive.

Statistics since 2018

Backblaze started using SSDs in 2018, older statistics are not available. Classic desktop SSDs such as the Crucial MX500 and Seagate Barracuda are used, as well as server SSDs such as the Micron 5100. Most have around 250 GB of storage space, plus a few hundred 500 GB SSDs and not even 20 SSDs 2 TB. In the second quarter of 2022 there were only seven failures, one Micron SSD and six Seagate SSDs of different series. Crucial SSDs have been the main new additions since the last statistic, but there are also some Dell models.

Backblaze put the average failure rate of SSDs in the second quarter at 1.15 percent, compared to 1.23 percent in the first quarter, which is slightly more. What is particularly interesting is the age at which failures occur: Contrary to what is often assumed, early failures no play a role. Advances in production technology result in a zero percent failure rate in the first year – at least for this relatively small number of SSDs. Age failures are also very rare compared to hard drives: While these have a much higher tendency to become defective after four to five years, the curve for SSDs is reasonably flat.

- Advertisement -

However, a direct purchase recommendation for a single SSD cannot be derived from the statistics. The installation situation also plays a role, the ventilation and the load, and other capacities of a model under consideration can show different failure rates. There is no security against failure, security against data loss can only be achieved through regular backups.