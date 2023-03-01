Cloud PC: Windows 365 becomes available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 and 10

Microsoft has announced a new feature update for Windows 11, and among the main novelties, it is possible to highlight the better integration of the operating system with the company’s cloud services. This Wednesday (1st), big tech made the Windows 365 app available on its official store for Windows 10 and 11.
The application offers quick access to the user’s virtual machines obtained by the Windows 365 subscription, allowing to create different desktops that can be streamed on your device to organize work, documents and much more. In Europe, the service is available for prices starting at R$153.60/month.
Windows 365 allows you to run the operating system on different platforms, including cell phones and tablets, using a browser. Its extensive compatibility allows it to run on Android, iPad, Mac and Linux-based systems.
Combine the power and security of the cloud with the versatility and simplicity of the desktop. From contractors and interns to software developers and industrial designers, Windows 365 provides many new scenarios for the new world of work.
This is just one of the many cloud services offered by Microsoft. The technology, which should boost the company’s profits, is also used for supercomputing that benefits medicine, scientific research and artificial intelligence.