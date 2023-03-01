Cloud PC: Windows 365 becomes available in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 and 10

Microsoft has announced a new feature update for Windows 11, and among the main novelties, it is possible to highlight the better integration of the operating system with the company’s cloud services. This Wednesday (1st), big tech made the Windows 365 app available on its official store for Windows 10 and 11.

The application offers quick access to the user’s virtual machines obtained by the Windows 365 subscription, allowing to create different desktops that can be streamed on your device to organize work, documents and much more. In Europe, the service is available for prices starting at R$153.60/month.