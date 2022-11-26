Cloud-native development: Register now for the Developer Experience

- Advertisement -

The free online conference on October 11th is all about the most important development tools from the cloud-native and Kubernetes ecosystem.

The online conference "Developer Experience 2022 – how to win the heart of a developer" will take place next Tuesday, October 11th. The seven presentations at the event, organized by voonze Academy in cooperation with VMware, primarily deal with the topic of cloud-native development. It's about tools and techniques that enable developers to focus on their core task – coding good software. Participation in the conference is free of charge. Those who are interested in the topic of Developer Experience with a last-minute decision should therefore register now.

How do you win the heart of developers? The presentations at the Developer Experience 2022 aim to answer the following questions, among others: Do developers know how to use the resources required for their work?

How productive and efficient are developers when they use the provided systems and tools?

Are they aware of the tools they need for their processes and can they easily access them?

Is everything working as expected?

Specifically, it is about an overview of the best-performing open source technologies in the Kubernetes ecosystem, shift-left approaches, the innovations in the Spring Boot 3 and Spring 6 frameworks that will be released in autumn, event-driven microservices with the Axon framework, and the potential of GitOps with ArgoCD. Josh Long will hold the keynote speech. The Spring Developer Advocate and Java Champion highlights the potential of cloud-native Java applications. Other well-known speakers are Oliver Drotbohm, Mario-Leander Reimer, Spring co-inventor Jürgen Höller and AxonIO founder Allard Buijze. Finally, there is a field report from DATEV. Register for free, visit and win The participants can follow the Developer Experience 2022 from the comfort of their own desks, as the event will be broadcast via live stream. Nevertheless, they do not have to do without interaction options: they can interact during the lectures via chat, and the speakers are also available to answer questions after their lectures. During the event, two Lego prizes will be raffled off among visitors: a Star Wars at-at Ultimate Collector Series 75313 building set and a Millennium Falcon – both retailing for more than 800 euros. The conference is also available in its entirety afterwards, including all conference materials. Interested parties can find more information and registration options on the conference website.


