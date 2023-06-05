Cloud gaming: Amazon shuts down Luna app on Windows and Mac to focus on web version

- Advertisement -

Amazon confirmed this Monday (05) that it will discontinue the Luna app for Windows and Mac. According to the company, subscribers to the cloud gaming platform will be able to continue accessing their favorite titles via PC using its web version through a compatible browser, such as Google Chrome or Safari. The decision is communicated after the company observes a higher traffic on the web version of the gaming platform, even as it promoted the dedicated app as the best way to access the service on Windows and macOS computers. Platform download links are no longer available in the Luna web app.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, terminating the Windows and Mac app will be seen as a window to optimize your version for browsers. In this way, the company will be able to fully focus on the experience offered by the Luna web application. - Advertisement - “Whenever we see something our customers love, we reinforce our commitment,” the company said. 9to5Google. “We’ve optimized the browser version with all the features and capabilities offered in the native desktop apps so that customers have the same experience when using Luna on the web.” Proton Calendar now allows you to share calendars privately and securely

With this, Luna for Fire TV will be the cloud gaming service’s only dedicated app. To play on your cell phone, tablet, Chromebook — and now, on Windows and Mac — you will need to access the platform through one of the supported browsers. The application for Microsoft and Apple operating systems will cease to be supported “soon”, according to Amazon, which has not released a precise date to disable the application. Bet of the giant retailer to compete with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation Now and GeForce Now, Luna is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada. Prime subscribers have access to selected games on the platform, but can subscribe to Luna Plus with a hundred games for US$ 9.99/month.

