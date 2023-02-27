Closing tabs like a pro in Google Chrome: meet the new trick!

Have you ever wondered how to close those awkward Google Chrome tabs faster and more efficiently? Good news, Google is working on it! In a world where we are constantly browsing the internet, accumulating tabs in our browser, the ability to close them faster and easier is a highly valued feature.



The double click trick

According to the Android Police website, Google is working on a new trick for its Chrome browser that would allow users to close tabs faster and easier through a simple double-click gesture on the tab in question. While we can currently close Chrome tabs by clicking the “x” in the upper right corner, this new double-click trick will allow us to close tabs more intuitively, resulting in a smoother and more user-friendly experience. user.

How does it work?

The double click trick is very easy to use. You just have to double click on the tab you want to close and it will close immediately. This trick is particularly useful for those who have multiple tabs open at the same time and want to quickly close them without having to search for the “x” in the upper right corner.

When will it be available?

Although it has not yet been confirmed when this feature will be released, many users are eagerly awaiting its arrival. In the meantime, you can continue to use conventional methods to close your tabs, such as clicking the “x” or using the CTRL+W keyboard shortcut.

The importance of optimization

It’s important to remember that while it’s exciting to have new features for our browsers, it’s also important to optimize them so they work efficiently. Google has recently released tools like Energy Saver and Memory Saver that can help users improve their Chrome experience and free up valuable resources on their device.

What are Energy Saver and Memory Saver?

Energy Saver and Memory Saver are features designed to optimize Chrome’s performance. Energy Saver, as the name suggests, focuses on reducing power consumption, which can be especially useful for those who work with laptops and mobile devices. Memory Saver, on the other hand, is designed to free up memory resources on your device, which can be particularly useful if you have a lot of tabs open or are working with memory-hungry apps.