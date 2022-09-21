Closing loopholes: Apple blocks downgrade to iOS 15.6.1 after iOS 16 and 15.7 release

stopped signing iOS version 15.6.1 last Monday (19). This means that the users who have updated their phones to iOS 16 or iOS 15.7 are blocked from downgradingthat is, return to the oldest version of the operating system. As always, the purpose of “forcing” users to stay on the latest software versions available for their iPhone or iPod models is to prevent the devices from becoming susceptible to security breaches, as well as ensuring that you boast good numbers by keeping all compatible devices running the latest edition of iOS.

closing-loopholes-Apple- -downgrade-to-iOS-1561- -iOS.jpeg" width="660" height="277">

iOS 16 is the latest version of the operating system and stands out for bringing the biggest design change since iOS 7, launched in 2013. The Lock Screen now has an extensive list of customizations that range from the time font to the depth effect. In addition to its appearance, new features have also been added.

- Advertisement - For users who are still afraid to upgrade to iOS 16 or who have a 1st generation iPhone 7 or SE — not eligible for the new version — Apple has made iOS 15.7 available with minor improvements, bug fixes, and security optimizations in Safari. Pokemon Go will force you to walk 15 minutes a day It is common for new versions of iPadOS to be released in synergy with iOS, but this was not the case in 2022. Due to problems with bugs in the iPad operating system, iPadOS 16 had its release postponed to the month of October, along with the macOS 13 Ventura. Meanwhile, iOS 16, tvOS 16 and watchOS 9 are now available for eligible devices. Have you updated to iOS 16? How is your experience? Comment below!

