Closer full screen Instagram feed, is it a good idea?

The social network Instagram continues to take steps to remain one of the preferred options for users who want to share their multimedia creations with everyone. With direct competition from TikTok, many of the new options that are included are usually aimed at not being left behind with respect to it. Well, one more has just been known that has the aforementioned objective. As reported by the company itself, a testing period is opened in which the change of the users’ feed is explored. The idea is to migrate to one in which the content is viewed full screen, in order to enhance the content over anything else. In other words, the aim is to resemble TikTok as much as possible in this section, but without being the same. The firm even indicated that this new design will bring with it the return of something that has been demanded by users for some time: changes in the lower navigation bar so that shortcuts to create content or access to the messages that arrive in the own. App. This is, clearly, quite a correction… and it is not necessarily bad at all. Giving more importance to content on Instagram It is not the first time that the social network has tried to show the creations in the feed in full screen. In May of this year some tests were carried out, which were not especially positive and, for this reason, the idea was left aside and is now being revived again. The reason is that options were hidden -such as comments- and that everything was forced to appear with a ratio of 9:16, which is Instagram’s own. This led to degraded or directly white backgrounds appearing among the contents that were not they didn’t fit anywhere (especially when converting from other formats). And, therefore, everything was left in an unattractive way. The fact is that now it seems that all this has changed, as explained by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. In this way, the new version aims to be much more attractive, efficient and adaptable We will have to see how things turn out. Changes in the interface The new full screen will force the company to modify aspects that were present in Instagram, such as the placement of shortcuts in the upper area of ​​the screen. Thus, the button to create content will no longer be as hidden as it was until now… which will reduce the importance of the Reels. But the truth is that this surely fits with users because many were not convinced by the place where the “+” icon was placed. By the way, this can cause the number of creations that are published and that are original to increase on Instagram, something that the platform pursues with the aim of fighting with TikTok in always offering new options. In addition, all this that has been announced by the company will be of great help to professional creators and advertisers, because by showing full screen, the recommendations will surely end up appearing sooner rather than later. >