Close the Houseparty video calling app

Houseparty, one of the most popular video calling apps during confinement, which allowed playing with friends and family from a distance, will close next October.

This has been pointed out by Epic Games, the developer of the popular game Fortnite, who bought Houseparty in 2019 for $ 35 million. Epic Games has indicated that Houseparty will stop working in the month of October for all those users who had it installed on their mobile phone, but the “closure” itself begins today, since from this moment the app will no longer be available for download neither in the Apple Store nor in Google Play.

Similarly, the “Fortnite Mode” feature, which allowed Fortnite game users to make video calls through Houseparty, will also be removed from the popular game.

Houseparty was founded in 2015 and its distinguishing feature was the possibility of making video calls and entertaining family and friends by playing Trivia, Uno and other games. Since last year, Houseparty was also integrated as we said in the popular Fortnite game.

However, now, just a few months after that integration, Houseparty closes. Epic Games has not offered an official explanation as to why this decision, although everything seems to indicate that it could have to do with the impossibility of monetizing the service.

The company assures that it will not invest more efforts in Houseparty, and therefore, it will dedicate the team of employees who were in charge of its maintenance and development to other tasks. In this sense, no layoffs are expected, and the workers will be integrated into other teams with the intention of providing social functionalities to other Epic Games titles, as they have promised from the company.

