Clondalkin playground set on fire causing outrage among parents

This image shows the extent of damage caused after a playground in Clondalkin was set alight.

The smouldering remains of a fire on a children’s slide and burnt grass surrounding the equipment can be seen in a picture shared by Dublin Fire Brigade.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said on Twitter: “Firefighters were called to playground equipment alight in Clondalkin tonight.

“Unfortunately, community amenities can be damaged by fires like this.”

Locals and parents were left outraged by the fire.

One woman commented: “It is a crying shame that some people have absolutely no respect for anyone or anything around them.”

Another person wrote: “Absolutely disgusting”

One person said: “I don’t understand setting fire to playgrounds, for years there were none and now kids setting them alight cos they’re bored. Such a shame”

