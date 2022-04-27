Latest newsIreland

Clondalkin mum with ‘beautiful’ laugh remembered after sudden death

By: Brian Adam

The daughter of a Dublin woman has paid tribute to her beloved mum following her sudden death.

Juliet Daniel, 48, was visiting Tallaght Hospital for a blood test when she collapsed suddenly on April 15.

Daughter, Aaliyah, told Dublin Live: “We are still not sure what exactly happened because we haven’t received the post mortem results yet.

“Even the doctors don’t know the cause but they suspected it might have been a cardiac arrest.

“She was referred for a blood test because she said she was feeling weak and tired the past few days. She was also looking a bit pale so that’s why she went to hospital.”

Aaliyah, 17, remembered her mum fondly, saying: “Her laugh was very distinct. It was my favourite thing.

Juliet with her children Aaliyah, Sadiq, and Aisha

“I remember her laugh when we went to Wexford with a family friend and they were playing games. It was beautiful.”

Clondalkin woman Juliet who worked as a carer had to leave her job to look after her daughter Aisha who has special needs.

Aaliyah said: “It was a big turning point in our lives when mam left her job in 2015.

“My mum was Nigerian. She came to Ireland in 1998 after living in England. She has no family in Europe, they’re all in Nigeria.”

Now Aaliyah and her siblings are in the process of trying to get two of Juliet’s sisters to come to Ireland for the funeral.

They are also raising money for the cost of the funeral and you can donate here to help them.

