Climate tech, fashion startup partners with Walmart

- Advertisement -

The world’s largest retailer is partnering with a three-year-old startup that transforms carbon emissions into textiles.

Walmart on Thursday announced a pilot project with San Leandro,California-based Rubi Laboratories that will analyze ways to capture carbon emissions in the retail giant’s supply chain and then use those captured emissions to create prototype garments.

Rubi Laboratories has developed a technique that can convert captured carbon into a form of cellulose, which can be turned into…